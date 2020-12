Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Elections starting from Monday, miscreants have vandalized campaign offices of Bodoland People’s Front and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday night in Chirang’s Basugaon area.

The miscreants set the offices on fire including BPF’s office in Ward Number 4 in Goglapara.

The incinerated materials included official documents and party banners, posters, and flags.

No casualties were reported and an investigation is underway.