BTC Polls: Campaigning Ends For II Phase

Campaigning for the Bodo Territorial Council’s second phase elections came to an end on Tuesday evening.

Top leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma of Bharatiya Janata Party, Hagrama Mohilary of Bodoland People’s Front, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s Pramod Boro, led massive rallies and public meetings.

Polling for the 19 seats will be conducted on December 10.

111 candidates’ future is in the fray. 10, 234, 404 electorates would exercise their franchise across 1407 polling stations in Chirang and Kokrajhar. The election to the 40-member BTC began on Monday with voters’ turnout of over 77.01 per cent during the first phase of polling for 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa. 130 candidates had contested. The counting for both phases will be held on December 12.