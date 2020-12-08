Top StoriesRegional

BTC Polls: Campaigning Ends For II Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
36

Campaigning for the Bodo Territorial Council’s second phase elections came to an end on Tuesday evening.

Top leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma of Bharatiya Janata Party, Hagrama Mohilary of Bodoland People’s Front,  United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s Pramod Boro, led massive rallies and public meetings.

Polling for the 19 seats will be conducted on December 10.

Related News

Assam: Active Cases Dip To 1.67%

4 Lions At Spanish Zoo Test COVID +VE

Assam: COVID Deaths Near 1000

Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Rs 250 Per Dose

111 candidates’ future is in the fray. 10, 234, 404 electorates would exercise their franchise across 1407 polling stations in Chirang and Kokrajhar. The election to the 40-member BTC began on Monday with voters’ turnout of over 77.01 per cent during the first phase of polling for 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa. 130 candidates had contested. The counting for both phases will be held on December 12.

You might also like
Regional

Rain to disrupt Durga puja celebration in Assam

Top Stories

COVID-19: Assam Loses Another 11 Lives

Regional

Rima Das gets ICC NE Excellence Award

Regional

Tarun Gogoi : Fully support genuine MeToo cases

Regional

Explosives recovered from Guwahati-bound bus

Top Stories

Imran uses NRC to raise Kashmir

Comments
Loading...