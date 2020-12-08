Top StoriesRegional

BTC Polls: Chirang DC Shares Polling Schedule

By Pratidin Bureau
61

Ahead of the second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council elections slated to be held on December 10, the deputy commissioner of Chirang on Tuesday shared details of the polling schedule in the district.

Addressing the media, the deputy commissioner said there are 228 polling stations across Chirang, Chirang Duar and Kajalgaon.

Out of the 228 polling stations, under Kajalgaon Sadar Sub-Division — 16 polling stations have been set up in 13 Chirang constituency, six polling stations in 14 Chirang Dwar constituency, and 25 polling stations in 15 Kajalgaon constituency, he said.

Related News

Assam: COVID Deaths Near 1000

Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Rs 250 Per Dose

UPSC: IFS Mains Exam To Begin From Feb 28

Tripura: 3 Kidnapped By Suspected NLFT Militants

Besides this, the other polling stations fall under the Sub-Divisional Administration, Bijni conducts elections to the following BTC Constituencies — 16 Nichima, 18 Manas Serfang and , 19 Thuribari (Open).

The polling will begin from 7 am on Thursday.

Based on the segregation of the polling stations, the district administration would be deployed armed security forces in each polling station along with the deployment of police personnel.

You might also like
World

IS surprise attack kills 22 pro-regime fighters in Syria

Regional

Meghalaya: CM Sangma Drops Two Ministers

Regional

2nd Edition of GIFF kicks-off in Guwahati

Regional

NDRF’s cleanliness drive at Kasomari ghat

National

Abhinandan faced mental harassment in Pakistan

World

Trump bans H-1B visas, major setback to Indian IT firms

Comments
Loading...