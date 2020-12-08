BTC Polls: Chirang DC Shares Polling Schedule

Ahead of the second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council elections slated to be held on December 10, the deputy commissioner of Chirang on Tuesday shared details of the polling schedule in the district.

Addressing the media, the deputy commissioner said there are 228 polling stations across Chirang, Chirang Duar and Kajalgaon.

Out of the 228 polling stations, under Kajalgaon Sadar Sub-Division — 16 polling stations have been set up in 13 Chirang constituency, six polling stations in 14 Chirang Dwar constituency, and 25 polling stations in 15 Kajalgaon constituency, he said.

Besides this, the other polling stations fall under the Sub-Divisional Administration, Bijni conducts elections to the following BTC Constituencies — 16 Nichima, 18 Manas Serfang and , 19 Thuribari (Open).

The polling will begin from 7 am on Thursday.

Based on the segregation of the polling stations, the district administration would be deployed armed security forces in each polling station along with the deployment of police personnel.