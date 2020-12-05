BTC Polls: CM Sonowal to Campaign for Arup Kr Dey Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will campaign for Fakiragram candidate of BJP Arup Kumar Dey on Sunday at Chitla in Kokrajhar district. The polls for Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be held on the second phase of the elections on December 10.

BJP candidate of Fakiragram, Arup Kumar Dey said that he is getting mass support and that he is confident that the BJP will win from the Fakiragram constituency.

The election campaign for the first phase of the BTAD polls will end on Saturday. The first phase polls will be held in Udalguri and Baksa district on December 7.

The polling for both the phases will be conducted on December 12.