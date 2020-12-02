BTC Polls: DGP Takes Stock of Security Arrangements

Director-General of Police, Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta took stock of the security arrangements at Kokrajhar ahead of the BTC elections to be held on December 7 and 10.

A closed door meeting was called by the DGP with senior officials of the district including Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar Phukan, BTR IGP Anurag Agrawal, Kokrajhar SP Rakesh Roushan at Kokrajhar Circuit House.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said that tight security arrangement has been put in place to ensure free and fair elections.

“Security has been tightened in all the sensitive areas of the four BTR districts. We have identified sensitive and very sensitive areas. 30 additional companies will be deployed during the Council elections. If needed more companies will be deployed,” the DGP said.

The DGP further said that there will be zero tolerance against any kind of violence adding that anyone found indulging in any kind of subversive activities or trying to disturb peace and tranquility will be firmly dealt with.

Mahanta further stated, “Although peace has returned to the BTR, going by the history of violence in the area we are taking all precautionary measures to ensure free and fair elections.”

He further appealed the people of the State to inform the police about any anti-social elements trying to disrupt the peace.

On the incidents of violence reported from some areas in the BTR, Mahanta said, “Stray incidents are bound to happen during elections but we are attending to these too.”