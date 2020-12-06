BTC Polls: Home Guards Protest In Orang

Home guards who have been engaged with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election rigorously, staged a protest in Orang on Sunday.

The protest was staged demanding a better pay scale and proper facilities for food and accommodation. The home guards have been working from December 3 for a daily wage of rupees 600. The amount is not sufficient for them. Moreover, no allowances are provided for food.

Notably, if the State Election Commission does not pay attention to their problems, they will prohibit themselves from working during the election.

The BTC elections will begin from Monday.