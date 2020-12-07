Top StoriesRegional

BTC Polls: Names Missing From Voters’ List

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
During the first phase of voting in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on Monday, voters turned up to cast their votes across 21 constituencies, however, the electorate faced major disappointment after their names were missing from the voters list.

48 eligible voters present in polling station No.30 at Digheli Primary School of number 24 Mushalpur constituency found their names to be missing from the electoral roll.

The deprived and agitated citizens protested at the polling station against such inaccuracy and errors.

Furthermore, the angry voters even tried stalling the polling at the booth and demanded for re-polling after their names are inserted.

