BTC Polls Phase II | LIVE UPDATES

Polling for the phase II Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Bodoland Territorial Region’s Kokrajhar and Chirang district is underway.

The election to the 40-member BTC began on Monday with voters’ turnout of over 77.01 per cent during the first phase of polling for 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa. 130 candidates had contested. The counting for both phases will be held on December 12.

LIVE UPDATES: