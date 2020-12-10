BTC Polls Phase II | LIVE UPDATES

Polling for the phase II Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Bodoland Territorial Region’s Kokrajhar and Chirang district is underway.
The election to the 40-member BTC began on Monday with voters’ turnout of over 77.01 per cent during the first phase of polling for 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa. 130 candidates had contested. The counting for both phases will be held on December 12.
- Voters’ Turnout Till 10 AM – 16 per cent.
- BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary to vote at Debargaon High School in 10 No. Debargaon constituency, Kokrajhar.
- Over 6.5 lakh voters to exercise their right to franchise in Kokrajhar, while 3.68 electorate will vote in Chirang.
- Registered electorate to vote across 967 polling stations in Kokrajhar and Chirang.
- In Chirang, 34 candidates are in the poll battle.
- In Kokrajhar, 77 candidates are in the poll battle.
- Voters’ Turnout Till 8 AM – 1 per cent.
- 10, 234, 404 electorates would exercise their franchise across 1407 polling stations in Chirang and Kokrajhar.
- 111 candidates’ future is in the fray.
- Polling for 19 seats began at 7.30 am.