BTC Polls: Repolling in 3-Srirampur Constituency

The repolling of 3-Srirampur (Non-ST) constituency in BTC is underway on Friday from 7:30 AM as per the permission of the Assam State Election Commission.

A tensed situation prevailed in the constituency after the 2nd phase of BTC polls ended on Thursday in Kokrajhar and Chirang district. A chaos erupted while the polling officers, after wrapping up the works of the polls went to submit the ballot box in the election office under Gossaigaon subdivision.

Meanwhile, some people witnessed that the presiding officer of the Srirampur constituency, the voting which took place at 36 No High school has opened the ballot box. He was attacked by the people suspecting that he has messed the ballot papers with some party.

The situation went out of control as the people also broke down the ballot box. The police later shot blank fire to control the situation.

However, the political parties urged the election commission to conduct repoll in the constituency and as per the request, the repoll has been allowed today.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.