BTC Polls Results | #LIVE UPDATES

Counting of votes for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections has commenced.

The elections to the 40 seats took place amid a bitter campaign run by all parties.

Bodoland People’s Front chief and three times BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary is fighting anti-incumbency this year as well.

On the other hand, United People’s Party Liberal president Pramod Boro is seen as a young and promising face.

The voting began on December 7 in the Udalguri and Baksa districts of Bodoland Territorial Region for phase I and concluded on December 10 for phase II in districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang.

78 per cent voter turnout was recorded on December 10 for 19 seats in BTC’s second and final phase of polling held in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. While 77.01 per cent of voters turnout was registered during the first phase of voting carried out in Udalguri and Baksa districts.

LIVE UPDATES: