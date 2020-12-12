BTC Polls Results | #LIVE UPDATES

Counting of votes for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections has commenced.
The elections to the 40 seats took place amid a bitter campaign run by all parties.
Bodoland People’s Front chief and three times BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary is fighting anti-incumbency this year as well.
On the other hand, United People’s Party Liberal president Pramod Boro is seen as a young and promising face.
The voting began on December 7 in the Udalguri and Baksa districts of Bodoland Territorial Region for phase I and concluded on December 10 for phase II in districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang.
78 per cent voter turnout was recorded on December 10 for 19 seats in BTC’s second and final phase of polling held in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. While 77.01 per cent of voters turnout was registered during the first phase of voting carried out in Udalguri and Baksa districts.
LIVE UPDATES:
- UPPL is leading on three seats (postal ballots) and BJP and BPF with one seat each.
- BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary is leading in Debargaon constituency of Kokrajhar.
- Candidate Dhiren Boro of BPF is leading in Baksa’s Koklabari constituency against UPPL’s Pramod Boro.
- BPF and UPPL are at loggerheads with 2 seats in Kokrajhar.
- BPF is leading on 1 seat in Baksa.
- UPPL is leading on 1 seat in Udalguri.
- UPPL is leading on 3 seats out of 40 while BPF is leading on one seat.
- A total of 40, 350 votes were registered in Baokhungri.
- UPPL’s Prathibav Brahma is leading with 9 votes against BPF in Kokrajhar’s Baokhungri.
- UPPL is leading in Bonorgaon and Baokhungri constituencies.
- 77 candidates contested in the 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar district.
- UPPL is leading on 1 seat in Chirang district.
- UPPL is leading in Baokhungri Hills in postal ballots on two seats.
- BPF is leading on 1 seat in Chirang district.
- UPPL is leading on 2 seats in Kokrajhar district.
- UPPL is leading on 1 seat in Kokrajhar district.
- Strict security measures have been taken. Security forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed along with state police.
- Ten counting stations have been set up in the Kokrajhar district.