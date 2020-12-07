BTC Polls: Youth Beaten By CISF Jawan In Darangajuli

In a recent update, a heated situation erupted at a polling station in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections which is underway.

A young man was severely wounded in an attack by a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) jawan in 26 Darangajuli constituency of Baksa (now Tamulpur District)

The incident took place at the polling station set up in Shashipur Secondary School.

As per initial reports, the hostile situation among the electorate and security forces has escalated.

Top notch law and order personnel are present at the polling booth to control the aggravating situation.

More details are awaited.