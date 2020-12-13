BTC Stares At Hung House, Decision On New CEM Likely To Be Taken Today

After a neck to neck among all the major political parties in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary has won the most seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

According to the final results, of the 40 seats, the BPF won 17; United People’s Party Liberal: 12; Bharatiya Janata Party: 9; GSP and Congress: one each. 21 seats are required to form the Council.

However, a decision is yet to be taken and announced on coalition that would form the government.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time, BJP leader Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in the wee hours of Sunday said a decision will be taken on this morning if BPF or UPPL would be forming the BTR government with BJP.

“Decisions will be taken this morning, and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) will not be from BJP. We believe to implement the BTR Accord the CEM should be from a Bodo regional party,” Dr. Sarma said.

A latest update stated that a press briefing would be held from the chief minister’s residence at 11 am.

Last night a meeting was held at Dr. Sarma’s house, where GSP chief Naba Sarania and UPPL chief Pramod Boro were present.

“We had an informal meeting after the election numbers were published. It is for sheer courtesy. I also spoke to Hagrama Mohilary over phone,” Sarma said.

So far, the BPF has won all the three elections to the BTC since the Council’s formation.