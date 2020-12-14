BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Tomorrow

In a recent update, UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary has confirmed the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro and other members would be held in Korajhar on December 15.

United People’s Party Liberal has said the new BTC council will tentatively comprise 21 members. All the winning candidates are residing in hotel Lily and security have been tightened.

As per initial reports, rumours of horse-trading have surfaced. However, Promod Boro denying such allegations said, “There will be people who will offer money, but, we won’t be sold. We will continue to work for all 40 constituencies from the day one”.

Ranjit Basumatary even took to social media and said, “Some news portals are totally spreading fake news regarding me. We will give the answer on it by forming government lead by Pramod Boro on 15/12/2020No one can buy us, we are not hungry for money or portfolio. Our objective is to deliver corruption free govt in BTR which is totally impossible for Hagrama Mahilary and his party…”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday cleared all doubts and said that BJP and BPF are still in alliance till 2021.