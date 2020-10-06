BTR Poll Calls: Sonowal Holds All-Party Meet

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the government will make a decision on holding BTR elections considering people’s democratic rights, health, and apprehension of an upswing in COVID cases during the upcoming festive season.

Sonowal today chaired an all-party meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College and said the meet has been called to know the views of all political parties regarding BTR elections, an official statement said.

“We need to work with ‘Team Assam’ spirit cutting across political affiliations regarding the current scenario at the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Sonowal stressed, adding, “Views of the parties have been duly noted for discussion in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting and interest of the people of BTR would be given priority while taking any decision”.

Sonowal also stated that importance would be given to take forward the democratic process while observing all necessary health protocols and both the government and opposition must be united to serve the interest of the people.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, in view of possibility of rapid increase in the spread of Coronavirus in the forthcoming festive season, a proposal has been submitted to the Chief Minister to hold the BTR election in December and to reach at an unanimous decision regarding that, the all party meeting has been called following the direction of the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, MP Kokrajhar Naba Kumar Sarania, UPPL’s Pramod Bodo, BPPF’s Rabiram Narzary, AIUDF’s Aminul Islam, Indian National Congress’ Durga Das Boro, CPIM’s Deben Bhattacharya, Bharatiya Gana Parishad’s Sukanta Majumdar, Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International, Keshab Mahanta of AGP, BJP’s Jayanta Das expressed their opinions about holding the BTR elections, the statement added.