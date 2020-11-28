BTR To Elect New Chief Executive Member Next Month

People of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which is currently under Governor’s Rule, will be electing its new Chief Executive Member coming December. This was stated through an official press release on Saturday.

The official release states that Bodoland has been long tormented by divisive politics and underwhelming development, and was swept by a wave of hope and optimism with the end of term of the previous council on 27 April 2020.

Bodoland, which was established by the Amended Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 2003, comprises of four districts with around 31 lakh people living there.

It further stated that “over the last 17 years, people in the BTR have waited patiently for a change, unfortunately with no substantial development or improvement in socio-economic status quo, a lot of promises have been left unfilled, leaving a lot to be desired”.

Former ABSU (All Assam Bodo Student Union) leader Pramod Boro, who was one of the key signatories of the January Bodo Accord in 2020, has been juggling the role of being a student union leader and substantiating the family’s income with daily labour wages during his youth. He was ‘unanimously’ elevated as the president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in February this year.

Boro’s recent campaigns have witnessed large gatherings, particularly of women who see the merits of his focus on developing horticulture, agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts infrastructure across the BTAD.

The key agendas of Boro’s campaign include developing the neglected MSME sector and empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure. It may be mentioned that about 75 percent of the people in BTC is dependent on agriculture, sericulture, dairy farming, and livestock rearing as their primary sources of income.

While addressing a massive crowd, Boro said that Janata Darbar will be held every three months in a bid to resolve key issues of the people. An amount of Rs 75,000 will also be disbursed to support and empower clubs and self-help groups. He also talked about increasing the funds of old age and widow pension as well as student scholarship.

