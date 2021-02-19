Budgam: One Policeman Killed, Another Injured in Encounter

One police personnel SPO Mohammad Altaf has lost his life and Manzoor Ahmad was injured in an ongoing operation in Budgam. Three terrorists were neutralized in the operation.

“Three unidentified terrorists killed, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered; Search underway,” Kashmir Zone Police said, news agencies reported. It is believed that terrorists are likely to be foreign nationals and not local recruits. “All three terrorists of LeT killed in Shopian encounter,” Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir confirmed.

According to a report of Times Now, the encounter began at Beerwah area of Budgam at about 1.30 am on Friday. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police.

According to reports, the injured policeman Ahmed has been shifted to a hospital and is reportedly critical.

Hours ago, the police had said that an encounter was also underway in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The operation began late on Tuesday night.

The police and the security forces launched an operation after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. When the forces surrounded the area where the terrorists have been holed up, they came under a heavy fire, which has been retaliated.

The encounter comes at a time when a delegation of foreign envoys has been on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to understand the ground realities in the state.