Dressed in a crisp yellow silk sari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to the Parliament carrying the Budget documents wrapped in a red silk cloth, adorned with the Indian emblem in golden.

Sitharaman has started presenting the second Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government today. It is expected that the Modi government will announce some income tax relief for the salaried class in this Budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech Live: