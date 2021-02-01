Budget 2021: 100 New Sainik Schools To be Set Up

Saying that the National Education Policy has received a good reception, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened to include all components of the NEP in school education. Presenting the Union Budget, 2021, the finance minister said that the components shall emerge as exemplary schools in their regions, handholding, and mentoring other schools to achieve the ideals of the policy.

Sitharaman also announced that over 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, including private schools and state board schools.

100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of Higher Education Commission of India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/kAwIRZBNeI — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

The Finance Minister also said, “We will be introducing legislation this year to introduce a higher education commission. It will be an umbrella body to look after accreditation, regulation and funding.” She also said that a Central University will also be set up in Leh.

At least 750 Ekalavya model schools will be set up in the tribal areas. “We will increase the unit cost of such schools from Rs 20 to 38 crores and to Rs 48 crores in hilly areas. This will help in creating robust infrastructure facilities for our tribal students,” she announced.