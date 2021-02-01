Budget 2021: 2.87Lakh Cr for Jal Jeevan Mission Announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs. 2.87 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

A scheme of mega-investment Textiles Park in addition to the PLI scheme will be launched, Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.