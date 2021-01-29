Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2020-21in the Parliament on Friday during the first day of the budget session starting today. The union budget will be placed on February 1.

Following the presentation of the economic survey, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30 pm.

The economic survey provides a review of the economy of the current financial year and forecasts a path for the coming year. This year, it holds major significance because of the economic upheavals owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also project India’s gross domestic product growth for 2021-22.