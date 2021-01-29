BusinessTop Stories

Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Economic Survey Today

By Pratidin Bureau
35

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2020-21in the Parliament on Friday during the first day of the budget session starting today. The union budget will be placed on February 1.

Following the presentation of the economic survey, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30 pm.

The economic survey provides a review of the economy of the current financial year and forecasts a path for the coming year. This year, it holds major significance because of the economic upheavals owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also project India’s gross domestic product growth for 2021-22.

Related News

Anna Hazare to Begin Indefinite Fast from Jan 30

Meghalaya: GHADC Polls To be Held on April 9

Nagaland CS Temjen Toy No More

Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Investigation of APSC Cash for Job Scam is biased: BJP MP RP Sharma

Regional

11 Assam Assembly Employees Test COVID-19+

Regional

Its 31st December, countdown begins

Regional

Dibrugarh: 27-day infant recovered from septic tank

Top Stories

China asserting border claims aggressively: MEA

Top Stories

City Police releases advisory ahead of New Year bash

Comments
Loading...