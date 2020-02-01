BusinessNational

Budget: Sensex crashes 988 points

By Pratidin Bureau
50

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, equity indices plunged sharply on Saturday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dived 987.96 points (2.43%) to finish at 39,735.53. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed 318.30 points (2.66%) lower at 11,643.80.

According to experts, the Budget has been below par considering investors had extremely high expectations from the government to revive the economy.

It may be mentioned here that top losers in the Sensex include ITC, HDFC, LT, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and M&M. Their shares fell as much as 6.74%. On the other hand, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the only gainers today.

