Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today

The Budget session of the parliament began on Friday with strict observance of restrictions for COVID-19. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The budget session will continue till the first week of April and is set to be stormy, with the opposition out to corner the government over the contentious farm laws amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address members in the beginning of both houses seated in three locations. However, 17 opposition parties have decided to boycott the President’s address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

Before the session starts, the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had undergone a COVID test with other members. Besides, more than 1,200 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha secretariat have taken the test for coronavirus. No one has tested positive yet.

This will be the first session of parliament since the monsoon session was cut short due to concerns over Covid. There was no winter session.