Budget Session To Commence On January 31

The budget session of Parliament is scheduled to be held on January 31 and conclude on April 8.

The first half of the budget session will start from January 31 to February 11. It will again reassemble on March 14 until April 8.

The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.

“The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session – 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the ‘Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports,” a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.

“The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1 at 11.00 am,” the letter said.