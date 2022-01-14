Bulli Bai Co-Accused Shweta Singh And Mayank Rawat Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat were on Friday sent into 14-day judicial custody till January 28 by a Bandra court, the lawyer of Mayank confirmed.

Sandeep Sherkhane, the lawyer of Mayank Rawat said that the two had filed a bail plea in the Bandra court, hearing on which was scheduled for January 17, Monday, reported ANI.

Earlier, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat were arrested from Uttarakhand and sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14.

Shweta was produced before the court on Friday whereas Mayank could not be produced as he tested Covid-19 positive, according to Mumbai Police.

The other accused in the case, Vishal Kumar Jha was sent to police custody for 14 days while Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in the custody of Delhi Police for further investigation.

Notably, the ‘Bulli Bai’ app was on the open-source platform Github which carried images of over 100 Muslim women meant for ‘auctioning’.

