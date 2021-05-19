Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Assam Govt, IAS Officers Transferred

The Personnel (Administration) Department of the Assam government on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle of IAS officers of the state. Some are also given additional charge for select posts.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Full list below –

Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS (RR-1989), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transformation & Development and Cultural Affairs Department is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Tourism Department as additional charge.

Maninder Singh, IAS (RR-1989), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Guwahati Development and Cooperation Department and Chief Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Assam is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Urban Development Department as additional charge.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS (RR-1990), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Departments as additional charge.

Syedain Abbasi, IAS (RR-1990), Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Information Technology, Science & Technology, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Mines & Minerals Departments and MD, Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Information Technology, Science & Technology, Mines & Minerals Departments and MD, Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd, Assam.

Biswaranjan Samal, IAS (RR-1992), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Hill Areas Department and MD, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. is also posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Food & Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department.

Niraj Verma, IAS (RR-1994), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political, Power (E), Personnel Departments is also posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Parliamentary Affairs, Science & Technology and Information Technology Departments as additional charge.

B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS (RR-1995), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary Education, Secondary Education Departments and MD, SSA Mission, Assam and MD, RMSA, Assam is relieved from the additional charge of MD, SSA Mission, Assam and MD, RMSA Mission, Assam.

Dr. J. B. Ekka, IAS (RR-1995), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes Welfare Departments is relieved from the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Dr. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-1996) Principal Secretary to the Govt. Assam, Industries and Commerce, Act East Policy Affairs, Transport and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments is also posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. Assam, Mines & Minerals Department and MD, Assam Hydro Carbon & Energy Company Ltd., Assam as additional charge.

Mukesh Ch. Sahu, IAS (RR-1996), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Welfare, Soil Conservation, WPT & BC, Tourism Departments and CEO, SITA, CEO, SLNA, WDC-PMKSY Assam is relieved from the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Tourism Department.

Manish Thakur, IAS (RR-1998) Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Secretariat Administration Department, Commissioner, Barak Valley Division and Development Commissioner, Hill Areas is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Urban Development, Guwahati Development, Finance, Science & Technology and Information Technology Departments.

Monalisa Goswami, IAS (SCS-2004) Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare, Urban Development, Welfare of Minorities & Development, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture Departments and Commissioner, North Assam Division is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Urban Development Department.

M. S. Manivannan, IAS (RR-2005), Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue and DM, General Administration, Home and Political Departments is also posted as Commissioner &Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Secretariat Administration Department as additional charge.

Akash Deep, IAS (RR-2005), Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture, Director, Agriculture and State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Assam is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department with additional charge of Director, Information & Technology, CEO, FREMAA, MD, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Director, Neer Nirmal Pariyojana and MD, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam

Sazad Zaman Hazarika, IAS (SCS-2006), Commissioner of Labour, Assam is also posted as Commissioner, Barak Valley Division and Development Commissioner, Hill Areas, Assam as additional charge.

Madhurima Barua Sen, IAS (SCS-2007), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cultural Affairs and Environment &Forest Departments is also posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Welfare Department as additional charge.

Vinod Seshan, IAS (RR-2008), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Election Department and Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Assam is transferred & posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department with additional charge of Director, Agriculture and State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Assam.

Hemen Das, IAS (SCS-2009), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department is transferred and substantively posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department with additional charge of Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department.

Roshni Aparanji Korati, IAS (RR-2011), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Elementary Education Department and MD, SSA, Assam is also posted as MD, RMSA Mission, Assam as additional charge.