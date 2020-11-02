Burha Xattriya Basistha Dev Sarma Tests Negative for COVID-19

Burha Xattriya of Barpeta Basistha Dev Sarma has tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday. He was detected positive for the virus on October 21 and was admitted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. Later he was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Burha Xattriya was released from GMCH today after he recovered from the disease but the doctors suggested him to stay away from mass gathering for at least a month.

The recipient of the Shrimanta SankarDev Award in 2017, the Burha Xattriya has been playing a pivotal role in community building of the district.

Basistha Dev Sarma was born at Sundaridiya, Barpeta in 1938. He became the ‘Deka Xattriya’ of Barpeta Xatra in 1993, and was inducted as the ‘Burha Xattriya’ of the Xatra in 2007.

