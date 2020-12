The Bajarisora police in an operation launched at the Assam-Mizoram border seized huge amount of Burmese cigarettes. The cigarettes loaded truck bearing registration number AS 11CC 5342 has been seized from Medelisora.

Around 40 thousand packets of cigarettes worth Rs. 6lakhs have been seized by the police while it was being carried to Bangladesh via Meghalaya.

Police also apprehended the truck driver identified as Saleh Ahmed.