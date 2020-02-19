Burmese supari laden truck seized in Haflong

21 full illegal Burmese supari laden truck had seized by the Forest Department with the help of Public in Dima Hasao on Tuesday night.

Among the 21 trucks, 7 had seized at Harangajao and the rest 14 trucks had seized at Jatinga near Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

As per information, the trucks were loaded at Hailakandi and to proceed for Amingaon in Guwahati.

Sources said that such illegal trade of Burmese supari has been going on for the years. The public had earlier seized a few trucks and asked the traders to stop the illegal trade, but it had not stopped. It was suspected by the locals that even police personnel also have involvement in this trade.