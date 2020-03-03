Burmese Supari laden Truck Seized in Karbi Anglong

The Dillai police on Monday night seized two Burmese supari laden trucks from Dillai in Karbi Anglong while it was being carried illegally from Dimapur to Delhi.

The Dillai police seized the trucks bearing registration number UP 15DT-7764 and UP 15 DT-3046 in an operation launched based on information received from an internal source.  Each truck was carrying 29 tonnes os supari worth around Rs. 78 lakhs. Police later handed over the trucks to the department of customs.

Police also informed that one Jonaik Timung was involved in the supari smuggling business.  

