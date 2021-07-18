“Burning Drugs Without Investigation Is Suspicious,” Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burning the drugs worth crores of rupees without any further investigation is suspicious.

The statement has been made by the AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi while addressing the media in a press meet on Sunday.

Regarding the By-elections, Lurinjyoti said, “All opposition parties in Assam should field a common candidate against the BJP.”

He further alleged the government of rampant corruption.

The AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi also demanded judicial probe into cattle syndicate since 2006.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi also made a few statements regarding the price hike in the state.

“The budget is just a budget without production capacity,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

He also stated that the Chief Minister’s ‘Mission Mode’ for Covid Vaccination in the state has been a failure and the donation that the CM Relief Fund has recieved, the CM should present all the documents and data regarding that.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burnt down narcotics worth crores of rupees in Karbi Anglong and Golaghat, stating that with this act he is also burning down all the wrong that has been happening in the state ruining the lives of the youths.

However, Lurinjyoti Gogoi called this act of the CM suspicious without investigating about the huge amount of drugs seized.