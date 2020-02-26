Bus falls into river in Rajasthan: 24 dead

A deadly road accident has taken place at the Kota Dausa highway in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the accident has taken place when a private bus carrying a wedding party had fallen down into a river in the early morning of Wednesday.

The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told.

He added that the bus, subsequently, plunged into the Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing. Thirteen people died at the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

The deaths include 11 men, 10 women, and three children. However, the injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota.