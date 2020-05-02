Buses will not run in Assam

The Bus will not ply for the moment in Assam but almost everyone in Assam is waiting for Assam Government directive in tandem with the Government of India directives on Green and Orange Zone.

As per the new guidelines barring a few sectors, almost majority of the sector is all set to open from Monday next but the Government of Assam may change that as they have the authority to override the GoI order.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while welcoming it, however, indicated that state government would issue the order specifying what is on or off by tomorrow.

Ministry Order

Meanwhile, the confusion regarding the plying of buses has been clarified as MHA guideline has prohibited both Inter-district and Intradistrict plying of buses.

Meanwhile noted industrialist Abhijit Barua urged the Government to follow the Ministry guidelines and open the economy. In a statement, he said, “GOI has categorized Northeast as Green/Orange zone. As per GOI notification, almost all economic activities are permitted in the Green/Orange zone. However, state governments do have the power not to permit any or all activities, even when permitted by GOI. Our past experience with northeast state governments has been that they have been very restrictive in giving permission, even though NE has negligible COVID 19 cases.”

” I would urge upon each of you to approach the key persons in state governments submitting that activities permitted by GoI should not be curtailed by the states. We want economic activities to normalize for the sake of workers, farmers, daily wage earners and for the State to earn revenue that can be put to productive use.” he said.

” Preventive measures like a mask and no public gathering will, of course, have to be adhered to. We all have some access to decision-makers. Let us communicate with them so that they know our concerns and allow us to work to earn our livelihood” he said.