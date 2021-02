A businessman was abducted by unknown men from Kamrup Rural’s Mirza late Saturday night.

As per sources, the businessman, identified as one Munindra Talukdar, was intimidated with blank fire before being abducted. He was on his way home after closing his shop in Mirza. An empty magazine was also found at the crime scene.

Police have reached the spot and investigation is currently underway.

More details are awaited.