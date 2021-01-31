Businessman Anoop Gupta Arrested In VVIP Choppers Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta, the joint managing director of KRBL Limited, in connection with a money-laundering probe into the over Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers purchase scam case.

A special Delhi court has remanded Gupta to five-day custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED sources said Gupta was arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case and alleged he was not cooperating in the ongoing probe.

The central probe agency had sought Gupta’s custody for 14 days and said in court that he needs to be confronted with ‘voluminous records.

“It is submitted that IDS Information Technology and Engineering Sarl, Tunisia has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Euro 24. 37 million from AgustaWestland and out of this about Euro 12. 4 million were further transferred to Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius. The proceeds of crime were further transferred to various companies including Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading (RAKGT) LLC Dubai which was incorporated in 2007 by KRBL DMCC, Dubai and accused Anoop Gupta was one of the director of this company,” the ED alleged.

The ED said that “in 2009, the entire stake (49 per cent shareholding) of KRBL DMCC held in RAKGT was transferred in the name of one Anurag Potdar but in fact, even after this, RAKGT is under the control of KRBL Limited through Gupta and part of the proceeds of crime received in RAKGT were transferred to KRBL Limited” Money Control reported.

It claimed that it obtained some documents in December last year pertaining to these purported links and they show that Gupta was “controlling” the financial transactions of this (RAKGT) company.