By Pratidin Bureau
Businessman kidnapped by suspected ULFA (I) in Tinsukia
A businessman was kidnapped by suspected ULFA-I militants from the Jagun region in Tinsukia district on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Baikuntha Handique, a resident of Jagun.

Confirming the development, deputy inspector general of police (NER) Jitmal Doley said: “We have received reports stating that Handique, manager of a stone-crushing unit, had gone to collect stones. He crossed the river at Wara, southeast of Jagun, and hasn’t returned since. We suspect that he has been kidnapped by ULFA-I,” Doley said, adding, “Security forces have started a search operation and are trying to ascertain the information.”

According to sources, Assam police has alerted its counterpart in Arunachal Pradesh to block all exit routes. ULFA-I cadres sneak into Assam through dense jungles in Arunachal Pradesh and move back to their camps in Myanmar after such incidents via routes crossing through Arunachal Pradesh.

