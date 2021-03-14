Businessman Shot At In Hajo, Injured

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
26

In a shocking incident, a business man in Hajo was shot in broad daylight on Sunday.

As per reports, five miscreants came in a black four-wheeler vehicle attempted to kill the businessman in Bullut Bazaar today. They shot at the victim inside his store and fled the scene.

The survivor has been identified as Bakkas Ali. The nearby traders rushed him to the hospital.

Related News

COVID Assam: 17 New Cases, 17 Cured

Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Release 4 Candidates List For Third…

Assam Elections: JP Nadda To Address Three Rallies On Monday

NSCN-IM Urges Centre To Resolve Insurgency In Nagaland

Meanwhile, Hajo police officials were present at the site of the crime investigating into the matter.

You might also like
National

Smart Cities India 2018 Expo begins in New Delhi

Sports

Assam’s Halicharan Narzary completes loan move to Chennaiyin FC

Regional

Give 20 percent bonus to Tea Labourers: KMSS

Regional

COVID Sikkim: 3 Cabinet Ministers, 2 BJP MLAs Test Positive

Regional

Uzan Bazar Murder: Police Arrest Two Accused

Top Stories

Sahitya Sabha’s spl honour for Pratidin Time journalist Bashistha Dev Phukan

Comments
Loading...