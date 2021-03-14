Businessman Shot At In Hajo, Injured

In a shocking incident, a business man in Hajo was shot in broad daylight on Sunday.

As per reports, five miscreants came in a black four-wheeler vehicle attempted to kill the businessman in Bullut Bazaar today. They shot at the victim inside his store and fled the scene.

The survivor has been identified as Bakkas Ali. The nearby traders rushed him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Hajo police officials were present at the site of the crime investigating into the matter.