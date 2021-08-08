BYJU’s Announces Rs 2 Crore For Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1 Crore Each For Other Olympic Medallists

Edutech company BYJU’s on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his incredible performance at Tokyo Olympics.

Making further strides into encouraging players across sports disciplines, the company also announced Rs 1 crore each for other medallists Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia.

“Sports has a critical role to play in nation building and it’s time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day. They deserve all the adoration they get, and after this historic achievement at Tokyo 2020 we are rewarding the players for their efforts, sacrifices and achievements,” Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO said.

“We hope that this small gesture will help them in their journey going forward to win more laurels for the country and also encourage many more youngsters to dream big. India has a huge potential to produce many more sporting champions and it is important to celebrate successes like this and make them heroes so that we transform ourselves from a Sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. Thank you for filling us with so much pride,” he added.

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra produced a monstrous throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country’s first track-and-field medal and become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

“The accomplishments and the stellar achievement of India’s sports heroes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been nothing but inspirational, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown in 2020-2021. Not only has each one of them made the country proud but has also ignited hope and aspiration that our country can create many more Olympic champions in the future,” an official release by BYJU’s said.