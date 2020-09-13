BYJU’S To Host World’s Biggest School Quiz

Ed-tech giant BYJU’s will be hosting one of the world’s biggest online quizzes with over 30,000-plus schools expected to be a part of the mega event.

More than one crore students will be getting an opportunity to participate in the virtual challenge Discovery School Super League (DSSL) powered by BJYU’s through its DSSL app.

The top three winning teams of the DSSL would fly to NASA with all expenses paid. The winners would have a chance of winning cash prizes upto 10 lakhs. Every episode winner from the television ‘Round 3’ will get a one-year course content from BYJU’S.

Furthermore, every participating student will get a scholarship worth 5,000 that can be redeemed on any BYJU’s course. They will also have free access to BYJU’s – The Learning App for 60 days. Also, a participation certificate will be provided from Discovery and BYJU’s.

Students can redeem these goodies directly from the Discovery School Super League App as soon as they submit their entries for Round 1.

“The quiz will give students across all parts of the country a transparent and unbiased platform to compete and showcase their capabilities to the entire nation,” BYJU’S vice president for marketing, Atit Mehta said.

“Online learning has been breaking the glass ceiling that existed in education for years and with such an initiative we want to further ignite the passion and love for learning among children everywhere,” Mehta added.

The top teams from each State would be selected for the television round. So far, over 2000 students of 50 schools in Assam have enrolled for the quiz. In addition more schools would be participating in the show from the northeastern region.

The quiz, open for students from class 3 to 10, will have to undergo four preparatory tests. There is no entry fee. After a rigorous selection process, the top teams will qualify for a six-episode TV quiz show.

Earlier, DSSL had conducted the first two editions in a mix of ground and digital mode which received massive participation from over 30,000 schools.