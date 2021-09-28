ByPolls To 3 LS, 30 Assembly Seats Including 5 Of Assam On Oct 30: EC

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies including 5 in Assam spread across various states will be held on October 30.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2, announced the Election Commission.

Election Commission has also declared poll schedule for bypolls to 5 constituencies of Assam, excluding Majuli as Sarbananda Sonowal has not yet resigned from his duties officially from the Majuli Constituency.

The Election Commission in one of their statement said, “The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states.”

