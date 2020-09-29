Bypolls To 56 Assembly Seats In Nov

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced by-elections to 54 assembly seats in 10 states that will be held on November 3, while, one Parliamentary constituency in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur will be conducted on November 7.

The elections will be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

“After taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, the commission has decided to hold by-elections,” the Election Commission said.

The Commission also informed the decision not to conduct by-elections to seven constituencies in four states. Elections on the seats — two each in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one in Bengal will be held early next year, adding, the Chief Secretaries of the states have expressed difficulty in conducting elections for these seats.

Last week, the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. The three-phase election will be held on October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will be held on November 10.