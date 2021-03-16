Bypolls To Single Assembly Seat In Mizoram & Nagaland On April 17

Bypolls to two Assembly seats in Mizoram and Nagaland will be held on April 17, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Election Commission also announced bypolls to 12 assembly seats — three in Rajasthan, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Moreover, bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats — one each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will also be held on April 17.

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly election will also take place on the same day.