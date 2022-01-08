Byrnihat: Bike-Borne Miscreants Loot ₹2.50 Lakhs From Petrol Depot

Two bike-borne miscreants looted a petrol pump off cash at Byrnihat in Assam on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Indian Petrol Depot at 14 mile. The two miscreants reportedly came on a motorcycle and waved AK47 guns at the people.

They managed to take off with cash amounting to ₹2.50 lakhs. After the heist, the two were headed towards Assam, according to locals who saw the incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two bike-borne miscreants at the Byrnihat Police Station. The two remain unidentified though the search is on to nab them.

ALSO READ: Chirang: 2 Peddlers Arrested, Illicit Drugs, Motorcycle Seized