C (A) A Should Be Withdrawn: P K Mahanta

Former Chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has staged sit-in demonstration along with other party leaders at Gandhi Mandap on Monday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The former chief minister and AGP leader Mahanta during his protest on the day of his birthday said that the C (A) A should have to be withdrawn. He along with other leaders including Brindaban Goswami, Pabindra Deka, and Gunin Hazarika has staged the protest at Gandhi Mandap.

Criticizing Modi, Mahanta said, “By taking the Assamese Gamusa in anyone’s neck doesn’t symbolize that he loves Assam. Modi also does the same.”

He said that the AGP has opposed C (A) A from the very beginning. Speaking about the three ministers who supported C (A) A, Mahanta said that it is completely their own decision.

Talking about the withdrawal of NSG cover, Mahanta said that there are party leaders behind the withdrawal of the same.

Reacting on the statement of some noted intellectuals, Mahanta said that at this point of time, the intellectuals should show the right path but it has been seen that they have not shown the right path.