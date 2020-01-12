CAA: 5.5 lakh ‘Thank You’ Post Cards to PM

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled over 5.5 lakh postcards penned down by residents of Ahmedabad to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing gratitude for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the BJP workers from his former Assembly constituency of Naranpura in Gujarat, Shah shared, “It is not just words but a letter of thanks written from the heart. Our public outreach programme is a reply to the lies being spread against the CAA.”

Shah also took pride in the fact that the BJP’s awareness campaign in support of CAA had been registered in the prestigious Limca Book of Records and World records of India.

Targeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Shah said, “Congress has a government in Rajasthan. The Congress party in that state had promised that Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan would be given citizenship.

He challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banarjee and Arvind Kejriwal to show if any provision of the CAA took away the citizenship of Indian Muslims.