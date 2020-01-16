C(A)A : AASU members wave black flags at Parimal Suklabaidya

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) protests have been being continued across the state.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) waved black flags to Parimal Suklabaidya, the Minister of Fisheries, PWD and Excise, at Matijuri Point, in Hailakandi on Thursday.

The Minister also faced the protest of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in the Hailakandi town, when he was going to Hailakandi for the inauguration of Rabin Mela.

The protestors burned the effigy of the minister and also chanted slogans against C(A)A and the BJP led central and State government too.

Meanwhile, the black flag embraced the BJP ministers and MLAs’ in the state as a mark of protest against the CAA.