CAA: Chandubi Festival 2020 cancelled

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
CAA: Chandubi Festival 2020 cancelled
108

In the wake of ongoing widespread protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, the Chandubi Festival 2020 has been cancelled.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Assam, who have been protesting against the CAA, the festival has been cancelled, said a member of the Chandubi Celebration Committee.

The festival was scheduled to be held from January 1 to 5. The Laikhuta was laid on November 21. However, the committee also informed that the festival for the year 2021 and onwards would be held in time.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Assam Premier Club C’ship starts tomorrow

Regional

Hearing of Jhankar Saikia lynching case starts

Top Stories

BJP workers allegedly attack Ardhendu Dey

Regional

Cattle Smuggler With 11 Cattle Heads Arrested

National

Locals block Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy

National

Attacker Surrenders With Severed Head in K’taka

Comments
Loading...