CAA: Chandubi Festival 2020 cancelled

In the wake of ongoing widespread protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, the Chandubi Festival 2020 has been cancelled.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Assam, who have been protesting against the CAA, the festival has been cancelled, said a member of the Chandubi Celebration Committee.

The festival was scheduled to be held from January 1 to 5. The Laikhuta was laid on November 21. However, the committee also informed that the festival for the year 2021 and onwards would be held in time.