Top StoriesRegional

CAA : Cong set to attack BJP; assembly Spl session Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
52

On the eve of the Assam assembly special session, senior Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Sunday attended a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The timing of the meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the developments amid efforts by the party to sustain momentum of its attack on the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Papermill crisis, NRC and slowing down of economy.

Congress is likely to chalk out a joint strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of protests held in different parts of the country and alleged police brutality against the students.

The meeting is being chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia and attended by senior leaders including former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Nazrul Islam, Rupjyoti Kurmi, etc.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

IPL crisis for Virat Kohli with RCB’s fourth loss

Regional

NIA should investigate on Supari Syndicate: Ramen Deka

Regional

Jorabat Police Seized Coal-Laden Trucks

Regional

Phase-II: Big Fights in 5 Assam Constituencies

Regional

Unhygienic food: Mughlai Darbar, Emperor China shut down for 10 days

Regional

Assam’s Manjushree shines at Lakmé Fashion Week

Comments
Loading...