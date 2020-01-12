CAA : Cong set to attack BJP; assembly Spl session Tomorrow

On the eve of the Assam assembly special session, senior Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Sunday attended a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The timing of the meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the developments amid efforts by the party to sustain momentum of its attack on the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Papermill crisis, NRC and slowing down of economy.

Congress is likely to chalk out a joint strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of protests held in different parts of the country and alleged police brutality against the students.

The meeting is being chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia and attended by senior leaders including former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Nazrul Islam, Rupjyoti Kurmi, etc.