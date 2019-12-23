CAA: GU students wear black badges during exam

The students of Gauhati University wore black badges on Monday, demanding that the state be exempted from the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).

Students of seven universities and several colleges of the state had jointly staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Gauhati University campus on Wednesday.

The students also declared a war against the government policy and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vowed to continue their agitations against the Act.

“We believe that the new Act will destroy our society and the unity of Assam. We request the prime minister, Assam chief minister and the Centre to scrap the Act immediately for the greater interest of the people of Assam,” a student said.