CAA-NRC Has Nothing To Do With Indian Muslims: Mohan Bhagwat

A special book launch event was held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra on Wednesday where RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was present. He said that the CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens) has nothing to do with Muslim citizens of India.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was seen participating in the event with the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gauhati University Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta launched his book ‘Citizenship Debate Over NRC & CAA’ in the event.

Mohan Bhagwat said that the citizens of India had nothing to worry about the CAA and the proposed NRC exercise.

The RSS Chief further added, “The CAA-NRC is not a law made against any Indian citizen. Muslim citizens of India will not be harmed by the CAA. Some people have made it a Hindu-Muslim issue to take political benefits. For political gains, both subjects [CAA-NRC] have been made the subject of Hindu-Muslim. It is not the subject of Hindu-Muslim.”

Bhagwat said that after the partition of India, the new nations had promised to take care of their respective minority communities.

“We are following it till today. But Pakistan did not. All the people fought against the British with the dream that there would be an independent country. Consent of [Indian] people was not taken at the time of partition of the country. If consensus had been sought at that time, the country would not have been partitioned. But the leaders took the decision and the public accepted it,” he said.

He said that it is our moral duty to help these people who suffered during partition and are still going through it.

“We don’t have any problems with any religion, language or creed. The problem starts when someone with the intent of domination tries to impose uniformity,” said Bhagwat.

“Through my book, I am trying to make my information-rich argument on why we should obey or why we should not go down,” said Nani Gopal Mahanta, the author of the book that has been launched today.

“Intellectual circle in Assam are still leftists and under Liberals. They create another history without studying history,” said CM Sarma.

The CM further said that most media are leftists and under liberals.

Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his presence in the book launch event.

Regarding the agitations against CAA, the CM said that the agitations in both Delhi and Assam are extremely different from each other.

“CAA agitators in Delhi wanted Muslims to be brought in, whereas, in the case of Assam, both Hindus and Muslims were opposed,” said CM Sarma.

The CM also said that the book of Prof Nani Gopal Manhanta is perfect for the people who opposes or accepts CAA in India.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “The NRC is a method to know that who is the citizen of our country. It is not against any particular religion. In the politics of the country, it will be considered only according to the political mileage. Some people will bring this on communal lines. They make this a Hindu-Muslim issue, but this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue.”

