CAA: PM Modi faces protest in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday faced a massive protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Kolkata Airport after he landed in the City for a two-day visit.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters staged demonstrations at the crossing outside airport gate number one despite strict security. Demonstrations were also held in various other parts of the State against PM Modi’s visit to the city during the day.

Though during the visit, PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice, the TMC supremo was not present at the airport to welcome the PM. Instead, PM Modi was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, State municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders.